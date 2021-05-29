Raindrops Keep Fallin on My Head singer BJ Thomas dead at 78

BJ Thomas has died at the age of 78.



The Grammy-winning singer, who was most known for his hit singles ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ and ‘Hooked on a Feeling’, passed away on Saturday (29.05.21) at his home in Arlington, Texas, his publicist has confirmed.



BJ’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the musician revealed in March he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.



The singer broke through in 1966 with a gospel-styled cover of Hank Williams’ ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’, and went on to sell millions of records and have dozens of hits.



He bagged the number one spot on the charts with pop, adult contemporary and country listeners in 1976 with ‘(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song’, and the same year his ‘Home Where I Belong’ album became one of the first gospel records to sell more than a million copies.



BJ’s signature recording was ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’, which was a chart-topping pop hit and an Oscar winner for best original song as part of one of the biggest movies of 1969, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’.



The musician married Gloria Richardson in 1968, and the pair had three daughters, Paige, Nora and Erin.



Following the news of his passing, several stars took to social media to mourn the singer, including Dionne Warwick, who previously duetted with BJ.



She tweeted: “My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duet partners, BJ Thomas. I will miss him as I know so many others will as well. Rest In Peace my friend. (sic)”



While Stella Parton – the sister of fellow singer Dolly Parton – wrote: “RIP my sweet talented friend BJ Thomas. Sing with the angels now my precious friend. (sic)”