NEWS Olivia Rodrigo looks set to extend reign at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo is set to extend her reign at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, with Good 4 U on course for a second week at the summit. Her recent singles Déjà vu (5) and former chart-topper Drivers License (6) are also holding firm in the Top 10.



Singles making big climbs this week include The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears, currently up five places to 3 following his performance with Ariana Grande at the American Music Awards.



Rag’n’Bone Man & P!nk’s Anywhere Away From Here also eyes a new peak at 8, Majestic & Boney M’s Rasputin is up six spots to 10, and Friday by Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa and Hypeman rebounds 12 places to 14.



Aiming for this week’s highest new entry is Stay Flee Get Lizzy’s Meant To Be ft. Fredo and Central Cee, currently at Number 16. Stay Flee Get Lizzy is musical project of Dion 'Sincere' Lizzy - an artist manager, producer, record label owner and music industry figure who scored a Top 40 hit with Ay Caramba ft. Fredo and Young T & Bugsey in 2018.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.