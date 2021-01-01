Kehlani co-hosting Pride Month special for Facebook Watch

R&B star Kehlani will be leading the Pride Month celebrations next week with a Facebook special.

The singer, who recently 'came out' as a lesbian after identifying as queer, will join forces with YouTube and TikTok personality Larray on 4 June to front Pride On! Kehlani & Larray's Excellent Pride Ride.

The virtual event will feature the pair travelling around Los Angeles "in a fabulously-decorated double-decker bus to see how people are celebrating Pride Month this year in lieu of the usual festivities, all while exploring the magic and beauty when we all come together," organisers told People.com.

The show will have guest appearances by stars like JoJo Siwa, Hayley Kiyoko, Kai Wes, La Demi, Mario Selman, and Larray's grandmother, Paulette Rochelle Jones Dowd, among others.

The press release continues, "During the journey, both Kehlani and Larray share their personal stories while spotlighting intimate and authentic stories from members of the LGBTQ+ community."

Kehlani will close out the special by debuting a Pride remix of her track Honey.

Pride On! Kehlani & Larray's Excellent Pride Ride will be available for fans to check out at 9am ET on Facebook Watch and Messenger's Watch Together app.