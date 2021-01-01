Swizz Beatz: 'I had to pull through on DMX's album for his legacy'

Swizz Beatz had no option but to complete DMX's posthumous album "for him and his family and for his legacy".

The producer was tasked with completing the record, titled Exodus, following DMX's death on 9 April, and told Rolling Stone that the process was an emotional one.

"I can at least listen to a song now without breaking down," he sighed. "I’m making it look strong, but I’m crushed, I’m destroyed, I’m hurt. But I had to pull this through for him and his family and for his legacy."

Laying down tracks for the record was an experiDMX'sence that Beatz will never forget, as he remembers his late friend as being "happy" and "full of energy".

"Not knowing that it was our last studio time, I couldn’t say that we could go back and have a better time than we did," he said. "Every day was full of life, full of energy, no dull moments, and happiness for making history with my brother again. Just seeing him smile and seeing him happy. And the days he wasn’t happy, if he was tired or thinking about something, I’d just say, 'Go home.' There was no pressure. It wasn’t a job, it was us having fun."

Exodus, featuring JAY-Z, Nas, Bono, Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, is out now.