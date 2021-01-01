Ed Sheeran & Coldplay to headline Radio 1's Big Weekend

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay will headline the virtual Radio 1's Big Weekend as music fans count down to June.

After the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the four-day 2021 spectacular, which began on Friday, will feature over 100 live performances from sites across the U.K. over the British spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Coldplay will hit the stage at Whitby Abbey, while Sheeran is set to perform on the banks of the River Alde in Suffolk.

The online festival will also feature AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Celeste, London Grammar, and Royal Blood, among others.

Fans will also be able to watch a selection of tracks on Radio 1's BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels, with a curated stream on BBC iPlayer, featuring select performances and artist interviews from Saturday to Monday.