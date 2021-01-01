NEWS Bad Bunny: 'The boys they love the track and I think that people are going to love' Newsdesk Share with :





Bad Bunny joins Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new song '100 MILLIONES'. He tells Apple Music about collaborating with Luar La L on the track, previews another new song ‘Yonaguni’ coming out next week, and says he originally didn’t plan on releasing any music in 2021.



Bad Bunny Tells Apple Music About Collaborating With Luar La L on "100 MILLONES"



You know, this track path, a lot of influence from my beginning the have, a lot of the old Bad Bunny. So this guy is so hot right now on the streets in Puerto Rico is killing it. He has that confidence. He has the energy. Some can remember like when I was starting in the music. So I said like, I made this track. And I say I think that its cool doing with someone really can break the beats. I said, this guy is perfect, Luar La L. We're so excited about this track. We love the type, the boys they love the track and I think that people are going to love.



Bad Bunny Tells Apple Music About New Song “Yonaguni” Coming Nest Week...



I'm going to drop this song, "100MILLONES" and the next week I'm going to drop another one. Like "Yonaguni" is I think this is going to be, I don't know, but I think it's a good song. People are going to love.



It's a balance. It's a balance is what people want. But that's the idea make a balance, give the people they want, like the street fire street bang, and also like a chill, sweet rhythm to dance and enjoy for the summer. I wrote that song like three weeks ago. I feel it, I feel it. And I say, I gonna to record this. And when we record that, so like, wow, this is my magical. So something about my feelings is something I don't know how I feel right now is something sweet. And something I think is the first time that I made something like this in a couple time, because I don't remember the last time that I made a song. Like, so mellow dance.



Bad Bunny Tells Apple Music About His WWE Debut…



I was like three months working hard training, learning how to get the bumps. How to fight, how to throw the punches. But I enjoyed it a lot was a dream come true. I was like a kid. But I enjoyed everything. Also, this I was very happy when I, when I see the I think I see the fight every day, like before it get sleep, it's an excitement then I get sleep. Then I guess it's a very special moment in my life.



The discipline yeah. Discipline to do that through the years, like have a long career in that business, that surprised me because I just made like three months. And I think "what the f-k," that's crazy very hard like careers like Undertaker, Triple H like has been fighting like 30 years.



Bad Bunny Tells Apple Music About Originally Planning Not To Drop Music This Year…



I didn't want like drop music this year. I was like, I don't know. I, in 2021, I'm not going to drop music. But it's impossible… it's what I do is what I love. I make music I make it's my thing. I also feel it. So…