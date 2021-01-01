Noel Gallagher regrets that Amorphous Androgynous album has never been released

Noel Gallagher regrets that his album with Amorphous Androgynous has "never been fully realised".

The 'Stand By Me' hitmaker worked with the psychedelic outfit - comprised of Garry Cobain and Brian Dougans - on the "space rock" LP back when he left Oasis and went solo.

The record was announced by Noel in 2011 and was due to be released in 2012 after his solo debut 'Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' came out in October 2011, however, he was ultimately disappointed with the end results and scrapped the project.

Garry recently admitted that he was disappointing that the songs - which he is still "working on bits" of - have never come out, and now Noel has said that the pulled project is a professional disappointment to himself too.

The 53-year-old guitarist also credits Amorphous Androgynous to being the catalyst for his musical evolution since he stopped working with his younger brother Liam Gallagher.

In an interview with Record Collector magazine, he said: "That's one regret I have, that thing never being fully realised. I credit them, along with David Holmes, with opening a lot of musical doors for me, music I would never have heard of.

"Gaz is great ... We ended up making it at Weller's studio. The days would start off with a lecture about psychedelic rock and reverb. We were doing this one track and he said, 'Put some guitar on.' Great. I got my guitar and said, 'What do you want me to play?' And he went, 'Just blow me away.' I was like, 'Sorry?' And he went, 'Blow me away.' I'm going, 'You're going to have to come up with something a bit more specific than that, mate.'

"But it was great. It was. It's one of the main reasons that got me to where I am now."

Noel also opened up on why he ditched the album admitting he was unimpressed by the final versions of the songs and was worried that the collection of tracks was too out there for his fans to release as one of his first post-Oasis projects.

He explained: "We'd finished the recording and they'd had it for two months to mix. I was having a press conference and I wanted to announced it. 'It's not ready. It'll be ready the night before. Promise.' It gets to the night before - nothing. The morning of - nothing. So, like an idiot, I just thought, 'How can s*** can it be?' I'll just announce it.' Two days later I get it and I'm like, 'Woah, no f****** way, man. This is not gonna be my f****** debut album. No f***ing way!' "We tried to make the best of it and then I slowly went off the idea and was like, 'You know what? Let's not f****** don the wizard's hat first time out. Let's do this gradually.' I think it would have been too much."

One track did appear from the sessions; 'Shoot A Hole Into The Sun' was a remix of 'If I Had A Gun...' and was the B-side to Noel's single 'Dream On'. It is used by Noel as the warm-up music before he walks out on stage at his live shows.

Speaking about his hope that the LP may still see the light of day to NME, Amorphous Androgynous member Garry said: "I wouldn’t release somebody else’s music because he’s paid for it, but I may or I may not be still working on bits.

“It was really wild and it’s a real shame because it wouldn’t have taken that much more of a relationship. There was some art, it got to almost being finished and I think it’s a real f****** shame. It’s still sitting there and it’s still extraordinary. I think people would love to hear it.”