BTS launch their own McDonald's meal

BTS are giving their fans something to feast on by launching their own McDonald's meal.

The BTS Meal, including a Coke, medium fries, 10 Chicken McNuggets and new sweet chilli and cajun sauces, will be available for a limited time in 49 countries, including the band's native South Korea, the U.S., and Canada.

The Butter hitmakers join Travis Scott and J Balvin, who recently partnered with the fast food chain on meal boxes.

The BTS Meal will not be available at McDonald's diners in the U.K. and Malaysian government official are investigating the launch there, after fans queued for hours to get their hands on meals amid a worrying surge in coronavirus cases.

In a Facebook livestream on Thursday - the day of the launch in Malaysia - Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee co-ordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee claimed he had received messages from frontline workers who were "very upset" by images of Malaysians ignoring social distancing protocols as they lined up for their BTS meals.

“It’s dangerous to your own safety and secondly to others," he explained. "But most importantly, I’ve received hundreds of messages from our frontliners saying that they’re very upset with what they’ve seen in these viral images,” he said. “They say that sometimes they don’t even have time to properly eat because (they’re busy fighting) Covid.”