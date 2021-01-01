Olivia Rodrigo shatters chart records in the U.K. as Sour and Good 4 U hit the top

Olivia Rodrigo has become the youngest solo artist ever to land a U.K. number one album and single in the same week.

The 18-year-old's debut, Sour, has rocketed to the top of the British album chart thanks to the success of hits Drivers License, Deja Vu, and Good 4 U, with the latter also landing at number one on Friday.

With 51,000 opening-week sales, according to Official Charts Company figures, Olivia also scores the biggest sales week of 2021 so far and Sour is the biggest first week for a debut album since Lewis Capaldi released Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019.

Sour also overtakes Capaldi's record for the best streaming week, racking up 45.7 million track streams over the past seven days.

As well as topping the singles rundown with Good 4 U, Deja Vu soared seven places to number four.

In the albums chart Olivia beat Gary Numan - who is 45 years her senior - into second place, as his latest record Intruder became his seventh collection to make the U.K. top five.