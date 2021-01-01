Megan Thee Stallion makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion used the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night to make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

The Hot Girl Summer star looked stunning in a sparkly gold dress as she posed on the red carpet with her beau, who perfectly complemented his other half in a khaki outfit.

It was the first time Megan and rapper Pardison, real name Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, have attended a public event together, but the 26-year-old revealed in February she was coupled up with her "boo".

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," she added of the Backin' It Up hitmaker.

Thursday evening was a successful one for Megan, who won the best collaboration award for her track Savage with Beyonce, and the star was quick to thank her fans - nicknamed the "hotties" - as she gushed: "I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing. I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."