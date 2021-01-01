Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring as she performs for first time since surprise wedding

Ariana Grande flashed her new diamond wedding band as she performed for the first time since marrying Dalton Gomez earlier this month.



The Rain on Me hitmaker took to the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night alongside The Weeknd to perform their tune Save Your Tears to open the ceremony.



And as Ariana belted out the song for the first time as a married woman, her fans were quick to spot her stunning and simple pave band, which was specially designed for her by her new husband.



Ariana teamed her new accessory, which sat perfectly under her gorgeous engagement ring, with a simple purple two-piece and 90's style make-up.



Following the performance, the Side to Side star took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing a GIF of her on stage and writing: "Honoured and endlessly grateful @theweeknd @iheartradio."



The feelings were mutual, as The Weeknd shared a video of the performance on his page, captioning it: "Always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande @iheartradio."



The singer began dating the real estate agent in January 2020 and they got engaged that December. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her home in Montecito, California on 15 May and she shared photographs from her big day on Instagram earlier this week.