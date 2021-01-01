NEWS Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest solo artist to score official UK chart double Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo cements her position as the year’s biggest breakthrough artist as she scores the Official Chart Double - her debut album Sour and latest single Good 4 U both land at Number 1.



As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Sour celebrates a number of achievements in its opening week:



-Sour surpasses Foo Fighters to earns the biggest opening week for an album so far this year, racking up 51,000 chart sales.

-It’s also the biggest opening week for a debut album in two years, since Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019.

-At 18 years and 3 months old, Olivia becomes the youngest solo artist in UK chart history to achieve the Official Chart Double.

-Olivia is the first artist in six years to claim the Official Chart Double with their debut album, since Sam Smith’s In The Lonely Hour (album) and Lay Me Down (single) in 2015.

-Sour sets a new all-time Official Chart UK streaming record, with the most week 1 streams for a debut album, overtaking title holder Lewis Capaldi. Sour notches up a staggering 45.7 million track streams from Sour over the past seven days (30,945 streaming-equivalent sales).



On the Official Singles Chart, Good 4 U lifts from 2 to Number 1 to become her second chart-topper, following Drivers License back in January. It’s the biggest Number 1 single of 2021 so far, notching up 117,000 chart sales across seven days - including 13.5 million streams - to claim the top spot.



Two more songs from Sour feature in the Top 10; recent single Déjà Vu leaps seven places to a new peak at 4, while Traitor is new at Number 8. See Olivia Rodrigo’s full UK Official Chart history.



Official Albums Chart



Gary Numan is new at Number 2 with his 22nd solo studio album Intruder, his seventh Top 5 collection, while US alt-pop duo Twenty One Pilots debut at Number 3 with Scaled and Icy, their third UK Top 10 record.



Also new in at Number 4 is P!nk with All I Know So Far, a live album and career retrospective released alongside her new documentary of the same name. Rock outfit My Bloody Valentine are new at Number 7 with a reissue of their 1991 classic Loveless – their first ever UK Top 10 and this week’s best-selling album on vinyl. Two more reissues – 1988 debut Isn’t Anything (22) and 2013’s MBV (29) – also land in the Top 40.



In at Number 10 is Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys, gaining his highest-ever peak and first UK Top 10 album with his seventh album Seeking New Gods.



Further down, Bristol-based singer-songwriter Penfriend earns her first Top 40 entry with Exotic Monsters at Number 24, and pop-rock band Waterparks debut at Number 37 with Greatest Hits, which is actually just the name of their fourth studio album.



Official Singles Chart



Behind Olivia, BTS claim the UK’s highest new entry of the week and their second Top 5 single with Butter at Number 3. Butter is their second English language track, and the most downloaded single of the week by over 10,000 sales.



Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix debut at Number 9 with new collaboration Heartbreak Anthem, Little Mix’s 17th Top 10 single, Galantis’ fourth and David Guetta’s 24th. Mimi Webb flies 14 places to Number 10 with Good Without, her first Top 10 single.



Further down, Majestic & Boney M’s Rasputin rebounds six places to a new peak of 16, Eurovision winners band Måneskin hit the Official Chart for the first time with Zitti E Buoni, landing at Number 17, and Griff earns her first Top 20 hit with Black Hole, up five places to 18.



Coldplay’s Higher Power (19) rebounds six spots, and AJ Tracey’s Little More Love (21) flies eight to a new peak, landing just ahead of Anne-Marie and Niall Horan’s new collab Our Song (22) – Anne-Marie’s 13th and Niall’s sixth Top 40 hit.



Elsewhere, Years & Years’ Starstruck shoots back into the Top 40 at Number 31 thanks to a new remix featuring Kylie Minogue, and Bella Poarch’s Build A Bitch jumps five places to Number 32. Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream debuts at Number 38 with his second single Mask.



Finally, Pink’s All I Know So Far leaps 16 places to Number 39 following the release of her concert movie and accompanying album of the same name. The song is now Pink’s 36th UK Top 40 hit.