Usher expecting fourth child

Usher is to become a dad for the fourth time.

The Yeah! hitmaker and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who are already parents to eight-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo together, revealed they are expecting another bundle of joy as Usher hosted the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday night - where Jenn showed off her growing bump wearing a fitted black gown.

The happy news comes after Usher gushed about his and record executive Jenn's daughter during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, explaining of Sovereign's name: "So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so (she's) my little 'reign-bo.' "

Usher is also dad to Naviyd, 12, and 13-year-old Usher V from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster.

The singer was also previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.