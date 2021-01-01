Cardi B urges judge to drop assault charge

Cardi B has urged a judge to dismiss an autograph seeker's assault lawsuit against her, insisting he instigated the alleged attack.



According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker claims Giovanni Arnold can be heard on video verbally attacking her and her husband Offset, after unsuccessfully and aggressively trying to get her autograph. The incident took place following a Met Gala after-party in 2018 as Cardi and Offset were returning to their hotel in New York City.



According to Cardi, Arnold can be heard shouting: "Please beat me up. I'll take all of your money."



In his lawsuit, Arnold alleged three of Cardi's security guards assaulted him, but she counters the unnamed assailants did not work for her and she didn't instruct them to beat up anyone.



Further video footage shows a man being kicked and punched by three men outside the Mark Hotel in New York City, before he is taken to hospital by an ambulance. He was reportedly treated for back and neck pain at the medical facility.



Cardi alleges the autograph hunter orchestrated the incident in a bid to get money from her.



She also pokes fun at her accuser's claims she was a threat to him, explaining she was seven months pregnant at the time with her daughter Kulture, who was born in July 2018.