Kasabian announce first tour since Tom Meighan's firing

Kasabian have announced their first tour since the departure of lead singer Tom Meighan.

Serge Pizzorno is set to take on lead vocals and will be joined by bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter at their upcoming gigs this autumn.

In a statement, Serge and co said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows. We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop! We’ll be playing all the classic tunes plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021! See you there - Sergio, Chris and Ian x."

The run kicks off on October 13 at the O2 Academy in Glasgow and concludes at London's O2 Brixton Academy on November 2.

Tom was let go from the band and sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work in July 2020, after pleading guilty to assaulting his spouse, who was left with bruises and "a reddening around her neck", during the incident in April that year.

The ‘Club Foot’ singer later broke his silence on the charge in a joint interview with his other half, who he moved to Cornwall with in a bid to put the "drunk squabble" behind them.

He said at the time: “We had too much to drink. I regret everything that happened that night – what I can remember of it. I don’t condone it – it’s horrific. I love my partner to pieces.

“I was at a boiling point in my life – I didn’t know where things were heading. I was drowning myself with drink because of my problems and things going on around me. We had a fight and I took the brunt for it. I was fully responsible for what happened but we love each other and we’re getting over it.”

Vikki claimed it was nothing more than a drunken fight that got out of control and insisted it "wasn't domestic violence".

Tom had just been diagnosed with ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and had been to rehab to get help with his long-standing alcohol addiction.

And his wife said a lack of support for his mental health condition had a lot to do with his actions.

Tickets for Kasabian's 2021 tour go on sale at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk on June 4.

Kasabian's 2021 tour dates:

October 13, Glasgow O2 Academy

October 14, Liverpool, O2 University (Mountford Hall)

October 15, Cardiff, Great Hall

October 17, Leeds, O2 Academy

October 18, Lincoln, The Engine Shed

October 20, Nottingham, Rock City

October 21, Sheffield, O2 Academy

October 22, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 24, Norwich, UEA

October 26, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

October 27, Leicester, De Montfort Hall

October 28, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

October 30, Southampton, O2 Guildhall

October 31, Bristol, O2 Academy

November 2, London, O2 Academy Brixton