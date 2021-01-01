The Weeknd triples up at iHeart Music Awards

- ARTISTS
The Weeknd was a big winner at the iHeart Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night, picking up Male Artist and Song of the Year.
The hitmaker's smash hit Blinding Lights was named Song of the Year, and the star opened the show with the debut performance of his Save Your Tears remix with Ariana Grande. The Weeknd also he took home the Bop of the Year honour.
Roddy Ricch and Christian Nodal were also triple winners at the Dolby Theatre prizegiving, sweeping the Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican categories, respectively, while BTS, Luke Combs and Twenty One Pilots doubled up.
Dua Lipa was named Female Artist of the Year and Taylor Swift took home Best Pop Album.
The big show featured several show-stopping performances, including Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, and Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. who hit the stage for a tribute for Elton John, the night's iHeartRadio Icon Award.
The full list of the winners is:
iHeartRadio Icon Award:
Elton John
Song of the Year:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year:
Dua Lipa
Male Artist of the Year:
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Best Collaboration:
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
Best Pop Album:
?folklore - Taylor Swift
Best New Pop Artist:
Doja Cat
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
?Tickets to My Downfall - Machine Gun Kelly
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
twenty one pilots?
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Powfu
Rock Album of the Year:
?Power Up - AC/DC
Rock Song of the Year:
Shame Shame - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
The Pretty Reckless
Country Album of the Year:
?What You See Ain’t Always What You Get - Luke Combs
Country Song of the Year:
The Bones - Maren Morris
Country Artist of the Year:
Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist:
Gabby Barrett
Dance Album of the Year:
Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - Diplo
Dance Song of the Year:
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
Dance Artist of the Year:
Marshmello
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
?My Turn - Lil Baby
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Roddy Ricch
R&B Album of the Year:
Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
R&B Song of the Year:
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
R&B Artist of the Year:
H.E.R.
Best New R&B Artist:
Snoh Aalegra
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:
YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Best New Latin Artist:
Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
AYAYAY! - Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Se Me Olvido - Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Christian Nodal
Producer of the Year:
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Best Lyrics:
Adore You - Harry Styles
Best Cover Song:
Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover
Best Fan Army:
#BTSARMY - BTS
Best Music Video:
Dynamite - BTS
Social Star Award:
Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite Music Video Choreography:
Dynamite (BTS) - Son Sung Deuk
TikTok Bop of the Year:
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd