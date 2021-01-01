The Weeknd triples up at iHeart Music Awards

The Weeknd was a big winner at the iHeart Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night, picking up Male Artist and Song of the Year.



The hitmaker's smash hit Blinding Lights was named Song of the Year, and the star opened the show with the debut performance of his Save Your Tears remix with Ariana Grande. The Weeknd also he took home the Bop of the Year honour.



Roddy Ricch and Christian Nodal were also triple winners at the Dolby Theatre prizegiving, sweeping the Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican categories, respectively, while BTS, Luke Combs and Twenty One Pilots doubled up.



Dua Lipa was named Female Artist of the Year and Taylor Swift took home Best Pop Album.



The big show featured several show-stopping performances, including Silk Sonic, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, and Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. who hit the stage for a tribute for Elton John, the night's iHeartRadio Icon Award.



The full list of the winners is:







iHeartRadio Icon Award:



Elton John







Song of the Year:



Blinding Lights - The Weeknd







Female Artist of the Year:



Dua Lipa







Male Artist of the Year:



The Weeknd







Best Duo/Group of the Year:



Dan + Shay







Best Collaboration:



Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce







Best Pop Album:



?folklore - Taylor Swift







Best New Pop Artist:



Doja Cat







Alternative Rock Album of the Year:



?Tickets to My Downfall - Machine Gun Kelly







Alternative Rock Song of the Year:



Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots







Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:



twenty one pilots?







Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:



Powfu







Rock Album of the Year:



?Power Up - AC/DC







Rock Song of the Year:



Shame Shame - Foo Fighters







Rock Artist of the Year:



The Pretty Reckless







Country Album of the Year:



?What You See Ain’t Always What You Get - Luke Combs







Country Song of the Year:



The Bones - Maren Morris







Country Artist of the Year:



Luke Combs







Best New Country Artist:



Gabby Barrett







Dance Album of the Year:



Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil - Diplo







Dance Song of the Year:



Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN







Dance Artist of the Year:



Marshmello







Hip-Hop Album of the Year:



?My Turn - Lil Baby







Hip-Hop Song of the Year:



The Box - Roddy Ricch







Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:



Roddy Ricch







Best New Hip-Hop Artist:



Roddy Ricch







R&B Album of the Year:



Chilombo - Jhene Aiko







R&B Song of the Year:



Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug







R&B Artist of the Year:



H.E.R.







Best New R&B Artist:



Snoh Aalegra







Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:



YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny







Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:



Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj







Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:



J Balvin







Best New Latin Artist:



Rauw Alejandro







Regional Mexican Album of the Year:



AYAYAY! - Christian Nodal







Regional Mexican Song of the Year:



Se Me Olvido - Christian Nodal







Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:



Christian Nodal







Producer of the Year:



Max Martin







Songwriter of the Year:



Ashley Gorley







Best Lyrics:



Adore You - Harry Styles







Best Cover Song:



Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover







Best Fan Army:



#BTSARMY - BTS







Best Music Video:



Dynamite - BTS







Social Star Award:



Olivia Rodrigo







Favorite Music Video Choreography:



Dynamite (BTS) - Son Sung Deuk







TikTok Bop of the Year:



Blinding Lights - The Weeknd