Lisa Marie Presley finalises divorce

Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood have finalised their divorce five years after they split.



The former couple will continue to litigate various issues, but a judge signed off on its dissolution of marriage on Wednesday.



Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, and Lockwood were married for a decade and share twin 12-year-old daughters.



Presley previously urged the judge overseeing the pair's divorce and custody battle to officially end her marriage so she could get on with her life, claiming Lockwood refused to agree to terminate their union.



She requested a bifurcation, allowing her to become legally single, in March.



In court on Wednesday, Lockwood's lawyer said his client "has no desire to stay married to this woman", adding, "He wants to get on with his life."



The musician is engaged to be married to Stephanie Hobgood.



This marks Presley's third failed marriage - she was previously wed to Michael Jackson, Danny Keough, and Nicolas Cage.