SZA claims magazine editors refused to hire Black photographer for photoshoot

SZA has claimed she recently turned down a cover photoshoot after editors at the magazine refused to hire a Black photographer.

The star, real name Solána Rowe, took to Twitter earlier this week to make the allegation.

"I requested a black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol (laugh out loud) its 2021 (sic)... and almost Juneteenth," she wrote, referring to the holiday on 19 June that celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. "Respectfully I can't do it."

SZA did not divulge the name of the publication. And when fans begged her for more details, she insisted it wasn't the right time.

"Das (that's) not my vibe but there's TOO many elite black creatives rn (right now) to not allow it," the 30-year-old declared.

In addition, SZA made a point of praising editors at other publications - Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, and Wonderland - that have promoted diversity lately.

"S/o (shout out) @RollingStone, @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw (by the way) for all using black photogs in our recent covers. gotta celebrate when it's RIGHT too!" she stated.

Meanwhile, SZA also emphasised how important it is for her to work with Black creatives in a series of messages written on a post about the topic on The Shade Room's Instagram account.

"It's not deep I jus like the way my ppl (people) SEE me (sic)," the Good Days hitmaker continued. "I love how we magnify us through our own unique gaze. Its artful and magical. Jus Not into fitting 'the white gaze' rn. Love and Respect (sic)."