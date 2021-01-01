NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead BET Awards nominations

11 min
Newsdesk

Share with:

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead all nominees for the 2021 BET Awards with seven nods apiece.

Megan is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and the Viewer's Choice Award, while she and DaBaby will fight for Best Collaboration for their hit Cry Baby.

He is in contention for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and the Viewer's Choice Award.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Drake have five nominations each.

Voting for the BET Awards 2021 Viewer's Choice Award begins next month and the prizegiving will be held on 27 June.



The complete list of nominees is as follows:



Album of the Year:

After Hours - The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby - DaBaby

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

King's Disease - Nas

Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle



Best Collaboration:

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Dj Khaled Ft. Drake - Popstar

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - Whats Poppin (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby - Cry Baby

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby - For The Night



Best Female R&B / Pop Artist:

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhene Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA



Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd



Best New Artist:

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty



Best Group:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic



Best Female Hip Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie



Best Male Hip Hop Artist:

DaBaby

Drake

Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke



Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Bebe Winans - In Jesus Name

Cece Winans - Never Lost

H.E.R. - Hold Us Together

Kirk Franklin - Strong God

Marvin Sapp - Thank You For It All

Tamela Mann - Touch From You



BET Her Award:

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid - So Done

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper - Baby Mama

Bri Steves - Anti Queen

Chloe X Halle - Baby Girl

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean - Rooted

Sza - Good Days



Best International Act:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)



Viewer's Choice Award:

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Dj Khaled Ft. Drake - Popstar

Drake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé - Savage (Remix)

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open



Video of the Year:

Cardi B - Up

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap

Chloe X Halle - Do It

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy

Drake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open



Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Dechard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams



Best Movie:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday



Best Actress:

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya



Best Actor:

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield



YoungStars Award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid



Sportswoman of the Year Award:

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith



Sportsman of the Year Award:

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST NEWS