Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead BET Awards nominations

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead all nominees for the 2021 BET Awards with seven nods apiece.



Megan is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and the Viewer's Choice Award, while she and DaBaby will fight for Best Collaboration for their hit Cry Baby.



He is in contention for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and the Viewer's Choice Award.



Meanwhile, Cardi B and Drake have five nominations each.



Voting for the BET Awards 2021 Viewer's Choice Award begins next month and the prizegiving will be held on 27 June.







The complete list of nominees is as follows:







Album of the Year:



After Hours - The Weeknd



Blame It on Baby - DaBaby



Good News - Megan Thee Stallion



Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan



King's Disease - Nas



Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle







Best Collaboration:



Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap



DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar



Dj Khaled Ft. Drake - Popstar



Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - Whats Poppin (Remix)



Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby - Cry Baby



Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby - For The Night







Best Female R&B / Pop Artist:



Beyonce



H.E.R.



Jazmine Sullivan



Jhene Aiko



Summer Walker



SZA







Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:



6lack



Anderson .Paak



Chris Brown



Giveon



Tank



The Weeknd







Best New Artist:



Coi Leray



Flo Milli



Giveon



Jack Harlow



Latto



Pooh Shiesty







Best Group:



21 Savage & Metro Boomin



Chloe X Halle



Chris Brown & Young Thug



City Girls



Migos



Silk Sonic







Best Female Hip Hop Artist:



Cardi B



Coi Leray



Doja Cat



Megan Thee Stallion



Latto



Saweetie







Best Male Hip Hop Artist:



DaBaby



Drake



Cole



Jack Harlow



Lil Baby



Pop Smoke







Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:



Bebe Winans - In Jesus Name



Cece Winans - Never Lost



H.E.R. - Hold Us Together



Kirk Franklin - Strong God



Marvin Sapp - Thank You For It All



Tamela Mann - Touch From You







BET Her Award:



Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid - So Done



Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper - Baby Mama



Bri Steves - Anti Queen



Chloe X Halle - Baby Girl



Ciara Ft. Ester Dean - Rooted



Sza - Good Days







Best International Act:



Aya Nakamura (France)



Burna Boy (Nigeria)



Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)



Emicida (Brazil)



Headie One (UK)



Wizkid (Nigeria)



Young T & Bugsey (UK)



Youssoupha (France)







Viewer's Choice Award:



Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap



Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy



DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar



Dj Khaled Ft. Drake - Popstar



Drake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later



Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture



Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé - Savage (Remix)



Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open







Video of the Year:



Cardi B - Up



Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap



Chloe X Halle - Do It



Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy



Drake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later



Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open







Video Director of the Year:



Benny Boom



Bruno Mars And Florent Dechard



Cole Bennett



Colin Tilley



Dave Meyers



Hype Williams







Best Movie:



Coming 2 America



Judas and the Black Messiah



Ma Rainey's Black Bottom



One Night in Miami



Soul



The United States vs. Billie Holiday







Best Actress:



Andra Day



Angela Bassett



Issa Rae



Jurnee Smollett



Viola Davis



Zendaya







Best Actor:



Aldis Hodge



Chadwick Boseman



Damson Idris



Daniel Kaluuya



Eddie Murphy



Lakeith Stanfield







YoungStars Award:



Alex R. Hibbert



Ethan Hutchison



Lonnie Chavis



Marsai Martin



Michael Epps



Storm Reid







Sportswoman of the Year Award:



A'ja Wilson



Candace Parker



Claressa Shields



Naomi Osaka



Serena Williams



Skylar Diggins-Smith







Sportsman of the Year Award:



Kyrie Irving



LeBron James



Patrick Mahomes



Russell Westbrook



Russell Wilson



Stephen Curry