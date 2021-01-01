Beyonce teases she's been 'cooking some music' during lockdown

Beyonce has teased she's been "cooking some music" during a group chat with her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.



Michelle took to Instagram to share audio recordings of several conversations she'd had with Beyonce and Kelly about the release of her book Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours.



In one of the chats, the stars talked about what they were up to, with Kelly saying she was making a soup, while Beyonce revealed she'd been working on her music.



"I’m cooking some music," she laughed. "That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly."



Later in the chat, Beyonce praised Michelle for opening up so fully for her new book, in which she discusses her battle with anxiety and her mental health.



"You are so inspirational for both of us and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world sees your impact and wisdom and your beautiful advice and your discernment. We’re just so proud of you," the Single Ladies hitmaker gushed.