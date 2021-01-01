Amorphous Androgynous' Garry Cobain teases he's still working on Noel Gallagher album

Amorphous Androgynous member Garry Cobain says he's "still working on bits" of the songs he made with Noel Gallagher for an album that was eventually scrapped by the Oasis star.

Garry - who is one half of the group with Brian Dougans - worked with the 'Live Forever' hitmaker on an experimental "space rock" LP when he left his former band and embarked on a solo career.

The record was announced by Noel in 2011 and was due to be released in 2012 after his solo debut 'Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' came out in October 2011, however, he was ultimately disappointed with the end results and scrapped the project stating that it “won’t be coming out any time soon”.

Garry has now revealed that he still has the master tapes of the recordings and works on them occasionally with the hope that one day the LP will be heard.

In an interview with NME, he said: "I wouldn’t release somebody else’s music because he’s paid for it, but I may or I may not be still working on bits.

“He basically went on tour and we never got to do the final mixing. To me, that’s more of a mystery than anything else. It was really wild and it’s a real shame because it wouldn’t have taken that much more of a relationship. There was some art, it got to almost being finished and I think it’s a real f****** shame. It’s still sitting there and it’s still extraordinary. I think people would love to hear it.”

One track did appear from the sessions; 'Shoot A Hole Into The Sun' was a remix of 'If I Had A Gun...' and was the B-side to Noel's single 'Dream On'.

The 53-year-old rock legend still uses the track as the warm-up music before he walks out on stage at his live shows.

Garry insists there has been no fall out between him and Noel over the project, he's just disappointed that no one will ever get to hear their album - for now.

He said: "We’ve not fallen out at all. The way I view this is that it’s a relationship. As a producer you have to work with the person you’re with and I could’ve done better at that. So I’ve learned from it. I love Noel, I don’t agree with the way he’s handled some of it, but I understand – he makes his decisions that work for him at that point. I sat with him in a room, I’ve seen him surprised by what he can do when he’s inspired in a slightly different way.

“I’m used to really battling to get things through the final hurdles. It required the kind of artistic process that I’m used to, but when you’re dealing with the chief songwriter of Oasis who’s got his own ways of producing things, it took a long time to get over those hurdles."

Amorphous Androgynous have just released their new 40-minute multi-part rock odyssey ‘We Persuade Ourselves We Are Immortal’, which has been 20 years in the making and features guest appearances appearances from the likes of Paul Weller and Van Der Graaf Generator’s Peter Hammill.