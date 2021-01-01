Machine Gun Kelly marks loved-up anniversary with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has marked a year since Megan Fox told him she loved him in a sweet post on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Bad Things star, real name Colson Baker, took to his social media to celebrate the anniversary, writing: "she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today."

He and Megan started dating a little over a year ago, shortly after she split from her husband Brian Austin Green.

But things didn't go smoothly from the start, as Kelly recalled their eventful second date in Bora Bora on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently.

Remembering how they were enjoying a dip in the water, the rapper said: "She put her goggles on (and went under the water) and was like, 'Babe, there's a shark right there'. And before she finished her sentence, I was already, like, halfway down the street. I left her in the water."

Luckily, the Transformers actress was more than capable of swimming to safety, and the next day, Kelly decided to face his fears head on.

"The second day we went, I committed and I swam with sharks," he laughed.