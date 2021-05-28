Return of the mosh: Download to host 3-day festival pilot in June

Download Festival has announced the return of moshing with a three-day festival pilot in June.

Rock and heavy metal fans will return to the hallowed grounds of Donington Park in Leicestershire for the camping only event next month.

Held between June 18 and June 20, 2021, 10,000 festival-goers will take part in the second phase of the Government's scientific Events Research Programme.

It follows Liverpool's Sefton Park pilot, which saw 5,000 music fans in attendance earlier this month.

Festival Republic's Melvin Benn commented: "Following the huge success of our Sefton Park event, we are delighted to contribute to Phase II of the Government's Events Research Programme with the creation of the first three-day camping festival which will be the Download Pilot at Donington Park. This massive next step will help us understand and study the safe return of large-scale festivals with no social distancing or facemasks over a full weekend... the return of the full festival experience we have all been waiting for and a much needed return to work for musicians, backstage crew, caterers and many more that form part of the UK's exemplary live music industry."

Once inside the festival, attendees won't be required to social distance or wear face coverings, and moshing will be allowed.

However, they will have to take a PCR test before and after the event and provide contact details for NHS Test and Trace just in case an audience member tests positive after the event.

A press release states that "the Download Pilot will provide additional evidence for government, event organisers, and consumers on the logistical and practical considerations of reopening events safely, including multi-day events."

Tickets cost £129 and festival-goers will need to consent to take part and must be over 16. There will be no day tickets available with all festivalgoers expected to camp on-site for the duration of the event.

The all-important line-up will be announced on Friday (28.05.21).

Tickets go on sale on June 23 via www.downloadfestival.co.uk/download_pilot.

KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will headline Download 2022.