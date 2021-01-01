Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, and H.E.R. tapped for Elton John tribute

Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, and H.E.R. are coming together to salute Sir Elton John during a special tribute performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Rocket Man legend will be feted at Thursday's prizegiving in Los Angeles, where he will receive the Icon Award from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and rapper Lil Nas X.

Now organisers have revealed Lovato, Carlile, and H.E.R. will hit the stage in Elton's honour, with each artist chosen to represent different aspects of the Brit's varied musical personality, reports Billboard.com.

The rock superstar will become only the second Icon Award honouree, following in Bon Jovi's footsteps in 2018, when they were praised for their global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be hosted by Usher from The Dolby Theatre, where he will also perform, alongside the likes of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Bruno Mars joining Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic, and Dan + Shay.

Rapper Roddy Ricch leads all 2021 nominees with seven nods.