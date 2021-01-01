Lil Nas X: 'Splitting trousers on live TV was not a publicity stunt'

Rapper Lil Nas X has dismissed speculation suggesting he planned his wardrobe malfunction during his debut performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The Old Town Road hitmaker ripped his leather trousers as he recreated his stripper pole dance from his Montero (Call Me by Your Name) music video during his performance, and was forced to use his hands to cover his groin area.

Nas X subsequently took to Twitter after the show to express his embarrassment at the incident, and has now admitted it could have been a lot worse had the seam of his pants split earlier on in his set.

Addressing the mishap during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, he said, "I'm pretty much going down the pole, doing my little sexy drop down and boom! I feel air.

"I'm like, 'OK, there's definitely a breeze going on.' And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there."

At the time, all the star was worried about was accidentally revealing his genitals on live TV.

"You know what the worst part is? At the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me and they were tugging on the pants. I was like, 'Please God, no!'" the 22-year-old cringed, explaining he couldn't tell them about the wardrobe malfunction because they were mid-song.

However, he added, "It was perfect timing. If they would've ripped any other time during the performance, everything... over."

Even when the set came to an end, Nas X was left rooted to the spot.

"Everybody was leaving the stage, and the SNL people, a lot of them still didn't know (about the split pants)...," he shared. "They were like, 'Come on, Nas, you have to get ready for the next performance.' I'm like, 'I literally cannot leave or everybody here will see everything. Please bring me a towel.' So, they brought me a towel."

During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon played footage from Nas X's rehearsals to show viewers how the routine was supposed to play out, with the rapper continuing his pole dance by spinning around it.

Insisting that was how he intended to end his Montero set, he added, "I want everyone who thought it was a publicity stunt to see that. It was not. I would never rip my pants in public on purpose."