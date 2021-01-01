NEWS Ozzy Osbourne: 'My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister' Newsdesk Share with :





May has seen the Grammy Award winning legends MOTÖRHEAD continue to show the world that they remain not just immortal, but a major part of hundreds of thousands of international music adventures.



Their latest release on SL Music, Louder Than Noise…Live In Berlin, smashed its way into the international charts with typically impressive numbers, including a #4 entry in the German official album charts, a #1 in the official UK Rock & Metal top 40, a top 40 slot in the official Swedish album charts and a top 40 slot in the US rock albums chart. Album charts weren’t the only ones showing their love, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne declared Lemmy as his “all-time rock God” in an interview with the BBC’s Johnnie Walker.



Ozzy said the following:



“My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy - he shot from the hip every time. 'That sucks,' or, 'I like that.'



"I'm good at starting lyrics, but I can't finish them. And he'd go - he'd write a bunch of lyrics for my songs - 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.'



"So, I'd give him a tape, and I had this book on World War II. I haven't read it and I told him, 'Tell me what you think. And I have a bunch of these lyrics - whenever you can...' I'm thinking, it's gonna be a week.



And he says, 'Come back in about four hours.' So I got back, and he goes, 'What do you think about these?' And I go, 'Oh, great.' He then goes, 'What about these?' I go, 'Oh, you got two...?'



"He goes, 'No, I got another one - three.' I go, 'You had written three sets of lyrics?!' He said, 'Yeah, and that book was crap!' I said, 'What book?' He says, 'The book you gave me.'



"He was a speed-reader! He could read really fast. He was amazing! You look at people like Lemmy and you think, 'Oh, he's a yob [a rude, noisy, and aggressive young person].' But he was very well-educated.”



Listen to the full interview HERE.



There was also the annual 8th of May Celebration, which saw BMG/Murder One unveil the first of what will be an ongoing series of archival live material - The Löst Tapes Vol. 1- Madrid ‘95, which saw over 60,000 fans enjoy a blistering performance from Lemmy, Phil and Mikkey thanks to this surprise drop. With various social media events going on throughout the day, hundreds of thousands of fans engaged in celebration of MOTÖRHEAD and their music. All of this culminated in streaming peaking at its highest ever with 4m streams on the day (a 15% increase).



May has also been the month which has seen The Motörcast podcast (hosted by Howard H Smith and available on all podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts and Deezer) pass 40,000 listens.



MOTÖRHEAD will continue taking their immortal music to the people this June with the 40th anniversary release of their chart-topping live spectacular No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith, which will feature the original album plus all three full shows from which the album was originally compiled, as well as unseen photos, the story of the album and other collectibles. The album is currently available for pre-order from all your favorite music outlets.



In such times of madness, it is wonderful to see that MOTÖRHEAD continue to be a major international rock’n’roll force, smashing eardrums and finding new ears to deafen at an ever-increasing rate.