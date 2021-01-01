NEWS The Prince Of Wales visits 2 Tone exhibition at Coventry museum Newsdesk Share with :





The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall today visited 2 Tone: Lives & Legacies at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum to mark the beginning of Coventry being UK City of Culture 2021.



As part of their visit to the city the royal couple explored the first ever major exhibition in the UK devoted solely to the 2 Tone music sensation and given a tour of the show by Curator, Martin Roberts and member of The Selecter, Pauline Black.



During their visit the couple were shown a collection of items loaned by Jerry Dammers, founder of the 2 Tone label and The Specials, photographs documenting the performances of 2 Tone bands and items relating to the Free Nelson Mandela single / Artists Against Apartheid.



Pauline spoke with the royal couple about the remarkable loyalty of 2 Tone fans, particularly those from Coventry and how the movement embraced the idea of multiculturalism over 40 years ago.



2 Tone: Lives and Legacies explores the formation of the 2 Tone record label and examines its philosophy, political and social message, design and impact on the music charts of the day. The show focuses on bands such as The Specials, The Selecter, Madness, The Beat and The Bodysnatchers, as well as looking at 2 Tone’s continuing influence on music, fashion, politics, and culture – culminating in an immersive musical experience.