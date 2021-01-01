NEWS Olivia Rodrigo set to score chart double with debut album 'SOUR' Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo is set to go straight to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with her debut album SOUR.



Leading today’s Official Albums Chart Update (May 24), SOUR is already 7,500 chart sales ahead of its closest competition, and the most-streamed album of the week so far.



If the album stays on track Olivia could also be set to score the coveted Official Chart Double, as her latest single from the collection, Good 4 U, sits at Number 1 on the latest Official Singles Chart update.



At Number 2 at the midweek point, Gary Numan’s 22nd studio album Intruder could become his seventh total Top 5 album, including Tubeway Army’s 1979 Number 1 Replicas. Intruder is currently the biggest physical release of the week so far. Gary will join this week’s Record Club with Bowers & Wilkins livestream to talk all about the collection.



Elsewhere in this all-new midweek Top 5, Twenty One Pilots are on track for their third Top 10 with Scaled And Icy (3) while Pink’s concert film companion album All I Know So far: Setlist (4) is the most downloaded release of the week so far. The star’s 2010 Greatest Hits… So Far!!! Could also make a Top 40 return, currently up 28 places at 39.



Rounding off the Top 5 is My Bloody Valentine, with their 1991 album Loveless (5) thanks to a full catalogue reissue which dropped on CD and vinyl on May 21. The band’s other two studio albums also feature in the midweek Top 10; their 1988 debut Isn’t Anything (8) and 2013’s MBV (10).



Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys starts at Number 7 with latest solo effort Seeking New Gods, while American pop-rock band Waterparks’ Greatest Hits collection could land a Top 20 debut at Number 14.



Finally, Bristol-based musician Penfriend – real name Laura Kidd – is at Number 36 at the halfway point with her debut album Exotic Monsters.