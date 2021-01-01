Jana Kramer almost took husband back after filing for divorce

Singer/actress Jana Kramer has compared herself to an addict craving the love of her ex Mike Caussin on the night he was served with divorce papers.

The former One Tree Hill star filed to end their six-year marriage in April, citing his infidelity for the split, but she confesses to having a moment of weakness as the legal documents were handed over to Caussin.

She recalls suffering from "such terrible anxiety" and "trying not to cry" during the process, and had asked her friend support her to ensure she didn't give in to Caussin and ask him to come home.

Discussing the fateful night with her pal on her Whine Down podcast, Jana told listeners, "The night that Mike got served... it was literally like a drug.

"I was like, 'He can't come in this room,' because the second he comes in this room, I'm gonna probably ask for him back...

"The addict in me was like, I wanted him so badly to come in that room and hold me and love me and tell me he's sorry and give me that hit. I needed it so bad."

Jana wed the former American footballer in 2015, but the pair separated just a year later, shortly after the birth of daughter Jolie, now five, as Mike struggled with cheating and sex addiction issues.

They subsequently reconciled and went on to have a son named Jace, now two, before calling it quits again last month.