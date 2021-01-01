BTS to celebrate eighth anniversary with two-day livestream

BTS are to mark the eighth anniversary of their debut with a special two-day livestream event.

The BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO livestream celebration, which will also honour their fans, dubbed the 'ARMY', will take place on 13 and 14 June - almost exactly eight years after they released their first EP, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

The first day's performances will feature the K-pop star's Korean language back catalogue, including tracks that propelled them to stardom in their homeland, with day two a 'World Tour Version', also featuring hits in other languages.

BTS recently released their second English-language single, Butter, performing it for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where they won four prizes.

After its release on Friday, Butter smashed Spotify's record for streams in a single day by racking up an incredible 20.9 million plays.

In addition, the music video set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views on YouTube.

More information regarding tickets to the livestream will be announced at a later date.