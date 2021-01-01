Olivia Rodrigo is Good 4 U atop U.S. singles chart

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has scored her second U.S. number one with her new single, Good 4 U.

The singer tops the Billboard Hot 100 with the track, just over two months after she dominated the chart for eight weeks with her debut release, Drivers License.

According to Billboard, the feat makes Rodrigo the first artist with a debut album to boast two number one Hot 100 entries, since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis's 2012 project The Heist, as both tunes feature on Sour, which hit retailers on Friday.

Meanwhile, rapper J. Cole takes second place with my.life, featuring 21 Savage and Morray, the first of four songs from his latest Billboard 200 number one album, The Off-Season, to vault into the Hot 100 top 10.

His other tracks amari, pride.is.the.devil with Lil Baby, and 95.south each enter at five, seven, and eight, respectively.

Dua Lipa's Levitating featuring DaBaby is at three, while Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak's Silk Sonic collaboration, Leave the Door Open, drops to four.