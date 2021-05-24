Selena Gomez and Khalid to perfom with Marshmellow at UEFA Champions League Final

Selena Gomez and Khalid to perform with Marshmello at the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ hitmaker will join forces with the 23-year-old singer as guest performers for this year’s opening ceremony of the football event, which is being headlined by the 29-year-old DJ.

Marshmello announced the news on Monday (24.05.21) in a video posted to social media in which he mimicked the way matches are selected in the early stages of the Champions League with a bowl full of balls containing pieces of paper.

He then pulled out two balls and opened them up to reveal the paper inside read “Khalid” and “Selena Gomez”.

Marshmello captioned the clip: “Hey @selenagomez and @thegreatkhalid

“See you at the #UCLFinal Opening Ceremony presented by @PepsiGlobal.

“@ChampionsLeague #ForTheLoveOfIt #PepsiShow (sic)”

The UEFA Champions League Final – which is presented by Pepsi – will take place on Saturday (29.05.21) at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal.

For Selena, the performance will come after she recently hosted Global Citizen’s 'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World' event, which saw performances from the likes of H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and Eddie Vedder, and was designed to “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere".

And the 28-year-old singer said she was determined to use her platform to help stop the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 and its vaccines.

She said: "I want to do my best to use my platform to confront these issues.

“People [are] getting false information. It's scaring people and it's circulating on all these different sites and I see these heads of companies not doing anything about it. I wanted to be a part of this to make those conversations happen, to reach out to people who aren't getting the vaccine and help them in any way we can.

"The purpose of me reaching out to people is ... to talk about what I believe is going to need to happen for us to have progress … when it comes to me and when it comes to the connection I have with people in general just people, I'm not afraid - I would rather say something than not say something. I would rather take this route and be brave and fearless and go straight for it."