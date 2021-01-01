Liam Gallagher: I would reunite Oasis for free

Liam Gallagher would reunite Oasis for "free".

The Britpop group's former frontman has responded after his estranged sibling and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher said he would reform the 'Stand By Me' hitmakers for £100 million on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' at the weekend.

Liam commented underneath the Oasis Mania Fanpage's Instagram post about Noel's comments: "I'd do it for FREE."

The 53-year-old rocker had insisted his 48-year-old brother's claim last November that the guitarist had turned down the sum to reunite the band - who split in 2009 due to tensions between the siblings - was untrue and though he doubted anyone would offer the "ludicrous" amount to see them on stage together again, he'd take it if it was on the table.

Speaking to talk show host Jonathan, Noel said: "Why do you say 'It's not necessarily untrue' - because it is untrue. There isn't £100m in the music business between all of us…

"If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I'll say it now, I'll do it. I'll do it for £100 million.

"Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing."

But if they did get back together, the 'Don't Look Back in Anger' singer doesn't think it would be the same.

He said: "It was all wrapped up in youth and camaraderie and all that. Once that has gone you cannot put that genie back in the bottle. It would just be for showbiz and for a mere paltry £100 million..."

And the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker insisted he doesn't miss performing with his brother.

Asked if he misses being on stage with Liam, he said: "Not particularly no. It's a different band. It's a different thing."

But Noel admitted it was "emotional" looking back at Oasis' legendary 1996 Knebworth gigs for a new documentary.

He said: "'It's actually quite emotional watching it. That amount of people, pre-internet with no phones, nothing, the fans in the moment with the band.

"I can see what all the fuss was about now. You're so close to it [at the time]. I [couldn't] perceive it like other people. But yesterday listening to it - Liam was at his absolute peak and the band was.

"I was like watching it thinking we were amazing, we really were. It's something I don't think of on a day-to-day basis. When I was watching it yesterday I was like, it really is amazing."

Liam had previously told Jonathan there was "nothing left on the table" to fix his feud with Noel after his brother turned down a £100 million reunion tour offer.

He said in November: "When someone offers you 100 million pounds to do a few gigs and that man, you're going to go, 'Alright then yeah.' There was a lot of money knocking about.

"It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I'm thinking, 'I'm not a d***head, know what I mean? I'll have a bit of that.' He's not into it is he? He's after a knighthood isn't he? You can ask him next time. For hundred million quid I'd do that…"