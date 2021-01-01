Dua Lipa responds to New York Times ad calling her out for Palestinian support

Dua Lipa has slammed officials at the World Values Network for taking out a full-page advertisement in The New York Times to brand the pop star's support for Palestine anti-Semitic.

Officials at Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's Jewish organisation had the campaign printed in the newspaper on Saturday, calling out Dua and models Gigi and Bella Hadid for backing Palestine in the nation's conflict with Israel.

In the ad, the three stars were put on blast for having "accused Israel of ethnic cleansing" and "vilified the Jewish State", while an online version went even further, claiming the trio was spewing "anti-Semitic bile to demonise Jewish people".

Dua promptly fired back by posting a strongly-worded statement on social media, denouncing the claims levelled at her and the Hadids, whose father Mohamed Hadid is from Palestine.

The British singer, who is dating Gigi and Bella's brother, Anwar Hadid, wrote, "I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network.

"This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.

"I take this stance because I believe that everyone - Jews, Muslims and Christians - have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose.

"The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for... I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

Dua and the Hadids aren't the only celebrities to condemn the violence in the Middle Eastern conflict - Halsey and Rihanna were among those sharing their support for the people of Palestine, while Israeli actress Gal Gadot posted a message calling for peace, with each facing backlash from social media followers.

The World Values Network ad was printed a day after a ceasefire was officially declared on Friday, ending 11 days of violence in the Gaza Strip.