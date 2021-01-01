Adam Lambert to headline and host Stonewall Day celebration

Adam Lambert is to headline and host Pride Live's Stonewall Day celebration between 4 and 6 June.

The concert will be taking place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and will also feature performances from Hayley Kiyoko, Kim Petras, Angel Bonilla, Chely Wright, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sam Sparro and Zhavia Ward.

"I wanted to curate an event for Stonewall Day that was about queer performers, centred around the community," Lambert said in a statement. "I am also very proud to bring Stonewall Day to Los Angeles, as we all carry the Stonewall legacy in our hearts, no matter where we are in the world."

Whoopi Goldberg, George Takei, Yungblud, Blossom C. Brown, Conchita Wurst, David Dawson, Imara Jones and Jordan Hull will also be on hand to make appearances during the festival, which will elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall rebellion movement and LGBTQ+ activism.

As well as taking place in person, with Covid-19 protocols being strictly followed, the festival will be available to watch online, as it will be streamed live on Twitch.