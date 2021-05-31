NEWS Coldplay and Jorja Smith join bill for Radio 1’s Big Weekend Newsdesk Share with :





Coldplay and Jorja Smith have been announced for Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021, joining Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Celeste, Royal Blood and more on the bill.



Taking place across four days for the first time in the event’s 18-year history (28 - 31 May 2021), Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 will be the ultimate bank holiday destination, with over 120 live performances for fans to enjoy. Around 50 of the performances will be brand new live sets recorded exclusively for Big Weekend 2021, with five filmed on location around the UK and more to be recorded in the BBC’s Radio Theatre.



Coldplay perform at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, the centuries-old monastic ruins that formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, while Ed Sheeran’s performance takes place at Snape Maltings, a landmark arts complex on the banks of the River Alde in Suffolk. AJ Tracey performs at The Regal, a basketball court belonging to South London community hub The Black Prince Trust; Jorja Smith performs at the iconic Alexandra Palace in North London; and Royal Blood perform on Brighton Pier in Sussex.



The full line up and performance schedule across the weekend can be found here. The Radio 1 DJ family will be coming together in person for the first time in over a year to host the event from an outdoor studio across the weekend.



Performances will be broadcast on Radio 1 with full sets available on BBC Sounds. Fans will also be able to watch a selection of tracks on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels, with a curated stream on iPlayer featuring select performances and artist interviews from Saturday - Monday.



BBC One will also broadcast a 90 minute Big Weekend special hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James. Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021: Best Bits (Saturday 29 May, 10.20– 11.50pm) will showcase some of the highlights from each of the new sets filmed around the UK and in the BBC’s Radio Theatre.