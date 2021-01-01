The Weeknd dominates the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd was the king of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, taking home a total of 10 honours.



The singer picked up seven accolades before the live portion of the show even began, claiming prizes such as Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top R&B Album for After Hours, and he added a further three - including Top Artist - to his haul during the main ceremony.



Late rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in February 2020, was another big winner with five titles in the lead up to the event, earning Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Album for his posthumously-released debut, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.



It was also a good night for Morgan Wallen, who emerged victorious in the categories of Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album, despite being banned from attending or performing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles following his N-word controversy, which emerged in early February.



Meanwhile, Drake was joined by his three-year-old son Adonis as he collected the prestigious Artist of the Decade accolade, which he dedicated to his "beautiful family" as he picked up his boy - who promptly burst into tears.



As part of his speech, he said: "I'm really self-conscious about my music. I rarely celebrate anything, and just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, that's really the answer. It's being so unsure how you're getting it done, that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night."



"I didn't write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, 'cause to be honest, I don't really understand it myself," Drake continued. "I just know that I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyse all the things I did wrong, but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right."



Taylor Swift was named Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, while BTS claimed the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist accolades.



There were also special salutes for Change Maker recipient Trae Tha Truth, and Icon Award winner Pink, who treated viewers to a pre-recorded aerial performance alongside her nine-year-old daughter Willow, with the duo showing off powerful gymnastics skills as their hit song Cover Me In Sunshine played in the background.



Nick Jonas hosted the event with a little help from his actress wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with the show featuring additional sets by Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, BTS, and DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos.



The full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards is:







Top Artist:



The Weeknd







Top New Artist:



Pop Smoke







Top Male Artist:



The Weeknd







Top Female Artist:



Taylor Swift







Top Duo/Group:



BTS







Top Billboard 200 Artist:



Taylor Swift







Top Hot 100 Artist:



The Weeknd







Top Streaming Songs Artist:



Drake







Top Song Sales Artist:



BTS







Top Radio Songs Artist:



The Weeknd







Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):



BTS







Top R&B Artist:



The Weeknd







Top R&B Male Artist:



The Weeknd







Top R&B Female Artist:



Doja Cat







Top Rap Artist:



Pop Smoke







Top Rap Male Artist:



Pop Smoke







Top Rap Female Artist:



Megan Thee Stallion







Top Country Artist:



Morgan Wallen







Top Country Male Artist:



Morgan Wallen







Top Country Female Artist:



Gabby Barrett







Top Country Duo/Group:



Florida Georgia Line







Top Rock Artist:



Machine Gun Kelly







Top Latin Artist:



Bad Bunny







Top Latin Male Artist:



Bad Bunny







Top Latin Female Artist:



Karol G







Top Latin Duo/Group:



Eslabon Armado







Top Dance/Electronic Artist:



Lady Gaga







Top Christian Artist:



Elevation Worship







Top Gospel Artist:



Kanye West







Top Billboard 200 Album:



Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon







Top R&B Album:



The Weeknd, After Hours







Top Rap Album:



Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon







Top Country Album:



Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album







Top Rock Album:



Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall







Top Latin Album:



Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG







Top Dance/Electronic Album:



Lady Gaga, Chromatica







Top Christian Album:



Carrie Underwood, My Gift







Top Gospel Album:



Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1







Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar:



The Weeknd, Blinding Lights







Top Streaming Song:



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR







Top Selling Song:



BTS, Dynamite







Top Radio Song:



The Weeknd, Blinding Lights







Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):



Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, I Hope







Top R&B Song:



The Weeknd, Blinding Lights







Top Rap Song:



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, ROCKSTAR







Top Country Song:



Gabby Barrett, I Hope







Top Rock Song:



AJR, Bang!







Top Latin Song:



Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Dakiti







Top Dance/Electronic Song:



SAINt JHN, Roses (Imanbek Remix)







Top Christian Song:



Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Graves Into Gardens







Top Gospel Song:



Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Blood