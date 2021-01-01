Paul McCartney tops The Sunday Times' Music Rich List

Sir Paul McCartney has been crowned the U.K.'s wealthiest musician.



The Beatles icon's $1.16 billion (£820 million) has carried him to the top of The Sunday Times' annual Music Rich List, easily beating the collective $877.6 million (£620 million) boasted by rockers U2.



Theatre mogul Lord Lloyd Webber takes third place with $743 million (£525 million), losing an estimated $389 million (£275 million) in wealth from the Covid-19 shutdown of West End and Broadway shows.



Sir Elton John and Sir Mick Jagger round out the top five for 2021, with $531 million (£375 million) and $439 million (£310 million), respectively.



Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran earns his first top 10 placement, tied at nine with DJ/producer Calvin Harris and rocker Sting, each with an estimated worth of $311 million (£220 million).



The achievement makes Ed the only musician under 30 to crack the top 10.



As such, he takes first place in the list of the richest young musicians in the U.K., ahead of Harry Styles ($106 million/£75 million), and Little Mix ($76 million/£54 million) in second and third positions.