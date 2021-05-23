Swizz Beatz pays tribute to DMX at Billboard Music Awards

Swizz Beatz paid tribute to his "brother", DMX, at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (23.05.21).

The 42-year-old producer took a moment to honour the late rapper - who died last month aged 50, two weeks after suffering a heart attack- when he took to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre to present the award for Top Rap Song.

He said: This year in hip-hop has been really hard," Beatz reflected. "We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honour their lives, and I would like to honour my brother, DMX, the great.

"He made music with raw passion. He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. His legacy will forever be remembered."

"I want everybody around the world to put your Xs up in the air, and may DMX rest in peace."

Before handing the award to DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for 'ROCKSTAR', Swizz also reminded fans that DMX's posthumous album, 'Exodus', will be released on Friday (28.05.21).

Swizz - who produced and executive produced 'Exodus' - first announced details of the album earlier this month.

He said in a statement: "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure.

"This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."

The record is said to predominantly feature "themes of redemption" on its tracks and shares its name with the youngest of the rapper's 15 children, Exodus Simmons.

The cover art for the album features a close up of the late rapper's 'Exodus 1:7' neck tattoo.