Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph finds dealing with fame to be constant 'learning process'

Twenty One Pilots star Tyler Joseph has found dealing with the band's success to be a "learning process".

The rocker hit headlines last year when he posted a jokey tweet about using his social media platforms to promote good causes.

"You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. Feels good to dust these bad boys off," he wrote at the time, alongside an image of himself wearing a pair of white platform shoes embellished with moons and stars.

Joseph quickly issued an apology after backlash from social media users, and in a new interview with NME, admitted it has taken some time for him and bandmate Josh Dun to realise that they might not be able to do the things they could when they first started in the music industry.

"One of the things Josh and I have learned is, you know, when we started out we would play a show for 20 people and then after the show, we would hang out with them. It was all the same event," he explained. "Obviously as things grew, it became harder and harder to have that real personal interaction. Building rapport with people just got more and more difficult. In our minds, we still feel like we've got that, but the truth is it's not the same. It's a learning process to realise there's a bit more of a standard which we're held to. We're still learning that."

The duo performed a livestream concert on Friday night to promote their new album Scaled and Icy, and in the lead-up, had promised fans the gig would be unlike anything they have experienced virtually before.

"The way that we're going to present it is going to be different than any other way you've ever seen any sort of livestream concert. It's not going to be stale by song two, like every other livestream concert," Joseph boasted.