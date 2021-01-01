Lil Nas X accidentally rips leather trousers during live TV performance

Lil Nas X suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The star, real name Montero Lamar Hill, served as the musical guest on the sketch comedy show on Saturday evening, with actress Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the role of host.

However, the gig didn't go entirely smoothly for Nas X, as he accidentally split his leather trousers during the performance of his single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

Taking to the stage for the sexually charged number, complete with shirtless dancers and racy choreography, the 22-year-old was partway through a pole dance sequence when he squatted down to the floor and the seam of his pants split. He flashed the audience a slightly embarrassed look but managed to continue with the show, and later returned to the stage for his performance of Sun Goes Down.

Taking to Twitter after the programme aired, Nas X wrote, "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," and "I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what I get lmaoo (laughing my a** off)."

Yet, some of Nas X's followers were quick to question whether he had actually planned to rip his trousers - a theory he was quick to deny.

"I know I do a lot of planned s**t but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them," he insisted. "At first I was afraid to even perform. Then we rehearsed for 2 weeks, then all of the dancers got removed because one had Covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then I ended up ripping my pants and couldn't finish. Everything happens for a reason tho lol (sic)."