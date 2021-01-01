Demi Lovato warns against complimenting people over weight loss

Demi Lovato has asked fans to think carefully before they make any comments about another person's weight.

The Skyscraper singer, who came out as non-binary and officially changed their gender pronouns to they/them in an announcement last week, took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to ask their followers to be cautious when remarking on body shape as such comments can be triggering to those who have suffered from eating disorders in the past.

"(I don't know) who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder. If you don't know someone's history with food, please don't comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2am overthinking that statement..." the 28-year-old wrote. "Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes. But only to the loud a** eating disorder voice inside my head that says, 'See, people like a thinner you,' or 'If you eat less you'll lose even more weight.' But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking, 'Well, damn. What'd they think of my body before?'"

Previously, Demi revealed they had struggled with anorexia nervosa and bulimia since their teenage years.

And to conclude their post, the star noted they had to continually "fight" the urge to succumb to severe eating disorders.

"Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I'm asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes," they added.