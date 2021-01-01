Moby no longer interested in dating

Dance star Moby has all but given up on dating because he can no longer bear the "pain".

The Porcelain hitmaker has been single for the past five years, but he hasn't felt the need to find love again.

"I like staying friends with my exes, so oftentimes when a relationship ends, I try to take three to six months without going on another date, sort of out of respect for the person I've just dated,” he told People magazine. "But in this (last) case, six months passed, and I started realising that no institution has caused more hurt in my life, on my end, and on other people's end, than dating.

"I looked at all of the pain created by my dating life, by other people's dating lives, and then I looked at the other things in my life - creativity, spirituality, activism, and health - and I thought, 'OK, dating, maybe I'm done,’” the 55-year-old continued. "So, it's been five years. I haven't been on a date in five years. And the only thing that's disconcerting for me is that it's not disconcerting. I don't miss it."

Moby, who battled substance abuse issues at the height of his fame in the late 1990s, insisted he's got enough going on in his life to keep him occupied.

"I have wonderful friends. I have this really fulfilling creative work life, spiritual life, hiking life. So, I don't know what'll happen in the future, but these last five years of monastic living have been surprisingly nice,” he added.