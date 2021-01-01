Bruno Mars makes RIAA history

R&B star Bruno Mars has become the first artist to ever score five diamond certified singles from officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The singer celebrated the career milestone over the weekend after his singles That's What I Like and When I Was Your Man were awarded diamond status, having each sold and streamed over 10 million equivalent sales units.

Mars already boasted three such accolades, for Just the Way You Are, Grenade, and his Mark Ronson smash, Uptown Funk.

In a statement, RIAA chairman and chief executive officer Mitch Glazier said: "Congratulations to Bruno Mars - the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA's Gold and Platinum Program!

"This milestone is a testament to Bruno's unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records. What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded - and Bruno now has five of them!"