Eurovision bosses ask Maneskin to undergo drug testing

Maneskin have been asked by Eurovision bosses to take a drug test amid allegations one of their members snorted drugs during the TV broadcast.

The Italian band won the contest in Rotterdam on Saturday night (22.05.21), but the group have now been instructed to take a drug test following accusations from viewers.

A Eurovision spokesperson told Express.co.uk: "We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night.

"The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home.

"This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organised by the EBU [which operates Eurovision]."

Damiano David was seen leaning forward during the ceremony, but he subsequently insisted he was picking glass off the floor after it was dropped by bandmate Thomas Raggi.

The spokesperson added: "The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer.

"The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on-site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course."

The band have already released a statement denying the accusations of drug taking.

They said on Instagram: "We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs. We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, ‘cause we have nothing to hide.

"We are here to play our music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us. Rock n roll never dies. We love you. (sic)"