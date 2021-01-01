NEWS Olivia Rodrigo leads the race to Number 1 with 'Good 4 U' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



According to tonight’s Official Chart First Look, Olivia Rodrigo looks set to score her second UK Number 1 single on Friday as Good 4 U takes the lead in this week’s Official Singles Chart race.



The Californian singer/songwriter’s latest track entered the Official Chart at Number 2 last week and is now on course to topple reigning chart lords Tion Wayne & Russ Millions who slide two places to three midweek with Body.



Pop-punk hit Good 4 U is one of three tracks from Olivia’s debut album, Sour, that currently dominate the midweek Official Chart Top 10 after 48 hours; previous single Déjà Vu is at 5, while album opener Brutal starts the week at Number 10.



Olivia’s smash hit Drivers License, which spent 9 weeks at Number 1 earlier this year, is the UK’s biggest single of 2021 so far. See Olivia Rodrigo’s UK chart history.



K-pop outfit BTS are on track to bag the UK’s highest new entry of the week as Butter opens at Number 2.



Heartbreak Anthem - the new collaboration that sees Little Mix teaming up with Swedish production duo Galantis and DJ/producer David Guetta starts out inside the Official Chart First Look Top 10 at Number 8 – the second highest new entry of the week so far.



Elsewhere on the midweek Top 20, Anne-Marie & Niall Horan join forces on new track Our Song (12).



Huge climbs on the cards for 21 year-old British singer/songwriter Mimi Webb’s Good Without, and Years & Years’ Starstruck (19), which is boosted 25 places north this weekend following the release of a new remix with Kylie Minogue.



DJ/producer Majestic could be heading for a new peak position on the Official Chart on Friday, as his rework of Boney M’s Rasputin climbs 6 places to Number 16, his current best remains Number 18.



And finally, fresh from performing at yesterday’s Glastonbury livestream event, Coldplay’s Higher Power (20) climb 5 places back into the midweek Top 20.



For the final results tune in to The Official Chart with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1 this Friday from 4pm.