NEWS Duran Duran use latest AI technology in new video Newsdesk Share with :





Duran Duran used Artificial Intelligence to film their latest music video.



The group recently recorded a video for their new track 'INVISIBLE' and they made sure to use the most up to date technology to create their next offering to fans.



Simon Le Bon said: "When we arrived on the scene, the video age was beginning and we grasped it and it was a very big part of what made Duran Duran global at the time. I think we've always viewed technology as something that we can use that can really help us. We're not intimidated by it."



And the band admitted that for the whole of their longstanding careers, everything "new and technologically advanced was appealing" to them.



Speaking about the new technology, bandmate Nick Rhodes added: "I think it's super exciting technology and we're sort of the space race generation. So growing up through that period where a man landed on the moon, anything that was new and technologically advanced was appealing.



And if you can use it to enhance your toolkit for what you're doing, I think that's fantastic."



The band collaborated with Nested Minds on the new project, which saw them provide the music, lyrics and pictures to an Artificial Intelligence bot called Huxley, who "dreamt" up the idea for the video.



Simon said: "It created the video. They like to say - it dreamt it. It dreamt the video."



Whilst Nick added to ITV News: "Before, AI has been mathematical. This one is actually more arts based. It does actually dream and think in different ways."