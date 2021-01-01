NEWS Cher biopic gets 'Mamma Mia!' makers stamp of approval Newsdesk Share with :





Cher's biopic will be produced by those behind 'Mamma Mia!'.



The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker has confirmed a biopic about her life is officially in the works with Universal, as she revealed Judy Cramer and Gary Goetzman - who are behind 'Mamma Mia!' and its sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' - are set to produce the movie.



Eric Roth, Oscar winner, will pen the script, it was confirmed to Variety, and he is behind some of the biggest movies including 'Forrest Gump' and 'A Star Is Born'.



Cher - who will serve as producer on the movie - wrote on Twitter: "Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING ... THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT!! FORREST GUMP, A STAR IS BORN, SUSPECT, TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS (sic)"



Meanwhile, Cher previously insisted she doesn’t like her own music. She said: "I’m not a Cher fan. I just don’t think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction ... I don’t like getting old. I’m shocked that I can still run across the stage at my age.



"I thought I’d be dead. When I think about my life, it was a really good life. It was hard. It was crazy. And it was laced with amazing and treacherous and sad, like everybody’s life."



And Cher can't "accept" the fact she is getting older.



She added: "I just don't know how to accept [getting older]. I don't want to either, but I don't really know how to. I look in the mirror, and I see this old lady looking back at me. I have no idea how she got there. If I put 70 candles on my cake, I would blow my brains out, you know?"