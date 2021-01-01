Ally Brooke working on solo album

Ally Brooke has been secretly working on her first solo album.

The Fifth Harmony singer has been busy recording tracks for her upcoming LP and has vowed to her fans that the new record will be a "huge piece of her heart".

She said: "So I am working on my very first solo album, which is pretty unbelievable for me. It's pretty special and I've been working in Miami. I was just there. And in Puerto Rico.

"I've kind of been keeping it a secret ... It's going to be amazing. There's so many different producers and artists [that I'm working with]. It's definitely going to be a huge piece of my heart. I know the fans are just going to explode. It's been an amazing journey for me."

Ally is also working on her own podcast, The Ally Brooke Show, and she finally feels it is the right time to be focusing on the new venture, after it failed three years ago because she wasn't "ready".

Speaking on On With Mario Lopez, she shared: "It's funny, I tried to start a podcast three years ago and it just didn't work out. I wasn't ready so it was always there.

"But for me it was about the timing and now the timing couldn't be more perfect. This is whilst I'm recording in the studio, having my own podcast to share with my fans and to bring in a new audience. It's going to be a really good platform to just be vulnerable.

"For the first time, I'm owning my own voice. And to hopefully to be a positive voice for other Latinas and other people out there. It's going to interchange. I'm starting off the first episode solo and then I'm going to interchange every other week with different guests. There's going to be everyone from artists to comedians to some of my favourite chefs. It's going to be a blast."