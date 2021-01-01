Celine Dion: 'Las Vegas gave me my family life'

Celine Dion is thankful she found a home for her concert residencies in Las Vegas because staying in one place gave her the opportunity to fully embrace motherhood.

The My Heart Will Go On icon closed out her 16-year stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2019, and she is now gearing up to head back to the Sin City stage with her new show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas this November.

Celine admitted becoming one of the very first superstars to embrace the gambling Mecca granted her the ability to really be there for her three children with her late husband and manager, Rene Angelil, and enjoy motherhood without having to give up her career.

"Vegas has given us, my family and I, an opportunity to be a mum, for them to be kids, for me to perform for my fans, and to practise my passion, and every night come home," she told U.S. breakfast show Today. "That is rare, so I really feel that Vegas has given me a motherhood, and the best as an artist, the best of both worlds (sic)."

The singer's new residency will launch with a benefit show to raise funds for ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts on 5 November, and Celine promises fans the return to live music events after the pandemic will be worth the wait.

"It's going to be about an energy, about starting again, about living again, about feeling that something will come out of this, hopefully," she shared of the theme of her upcoming performance. "It's about a moment."

Celine isn't the only big name headlining the Resorts World Las Vegas schedule - Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will also be sharing the stage at different periods into 2022.